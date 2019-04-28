Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Receives $177.39 Average PT from Analysts

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Rhonda S. Ferguson sold 11,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,425,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,700,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,259.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,287 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,315. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 10,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 54,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $177.22 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $179.55. The stock has a market cap of $125.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase 150,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

