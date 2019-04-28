Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,319,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,908,000 after buying an additional 126,569 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 78,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,873,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. grace capital lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,395,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,242,000 after buying an additional 771,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $295.47 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $296.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/ullmann-financial-group-inc-grows-stake-in-ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.