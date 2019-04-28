UDR, Inc. (UDR) Holdings Boosted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in UDR by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of UDR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of UDR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of UDR by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,175.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Thomas W. Toomey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $2,253,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,682,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,828,139.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,289 shares of company stock worth $5,586,476 in the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. UDR had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

