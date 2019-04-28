UBS Group Reiterates “€61.00” Price Target for Total (FP)

Total (EPA:FP) received a €61.00 ($70.93) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC set a €57.30 ($66.63) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.74 ($69.46).

Total has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

