U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.61 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

USPH stock opened at $117.39 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $129.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $335,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,063.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,754 shares of company stock worth $1,045,501. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,617,000 after purchasing an additional 146,642 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,449,000 after purchasing an additional 664,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,014,000 after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 767,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,014,000 after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

