Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,338,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after buying an additional 89,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 162,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,121,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 785,471 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after buying an additional 73,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $8.09 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYA. BidaskClub upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

