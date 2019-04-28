Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,503 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 539.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 864.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 684,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 613,215 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5,105.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on MDRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.52 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

