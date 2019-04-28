Twitter’s (TWTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $41.00.

TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Group raised Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Twitter from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.77.

Twitter stock opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Twitter has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.16 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 42.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 24,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $783,893.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,142,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,341,080.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $158,422.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 797,603 shares of company stock valued at $24,834,880 over the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Twitter by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,991,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,705,000 after purchasing an additional 35,042 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Twitter by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 91,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,767,000 after acquiring an additional 190,666 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Twitter by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Twitter by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,003,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,480,000 after acquiring an additional 84,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

