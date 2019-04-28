Triggers Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week (TRIG)

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Triggers token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Triggers has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Triggers has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Triggers alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00430576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.01027381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00178445 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00001397 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Triggers Token Profile

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. The official message board for Triggers is blog.blocksafe.network . Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe . The official website for Triggers is www.blocksafefoundation.com

Triggers Token Trading

Triggers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triggers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Triggers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Triggers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Triggers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.