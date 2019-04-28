Tribes submit $1 million payment for casino costs

An agency spokeswoman said Friday the division obtained the payment that was necessary the business partnership involving the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes, out of MMCT Venture.

The $300 million match that was projected was first discussed publicly in 2014 and has been delayed because the Interior Department wouldn’t sign off agreements that were amended. The bureau last month created the required approvals.

Mashantucket Chairman Rodney Butler says that the tribes intend to announce financing and a construction timeline .

The casino that is jointly owned and operated is being built to safeguard jobs in the tribes’ casinos that are present and to dull competition from MGM Resorts’ casino in Springfield, Massachusetts.