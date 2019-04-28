Travelflex Hits Market Capitalization of $266,927.00 (TRF)

Travelflex (CURRENCY:TRF) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Travelflex has a total market capitalization of $266,927.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Travelflex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Travelflex has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Travelflex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000070 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Travelflex Profile

Travelflex (CRYPTO:TRF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. Travelflex’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. Travelflex’s official Twitter account is @travelflexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Travelflex’s official website is travelflex.org

Buying and Selling Travelflex

Travelflex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travelflex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travelflex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travelflex using one of the exchanges listed above.

