Investors sold shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $76.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $127.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.55 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, The Coca-Cola had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. The Coca-Cola traded up $0.42 for the day and closed at $48.26

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 20.91%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,865,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126,961 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,578,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,987 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Sell The Coca-Cola (KO) on Strength (KO)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/traders-sell-the-coca-cola-ko-on-strength-ko.html.

About The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.