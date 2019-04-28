Traders Sell Shares of Verizon Communications (VZ) on Strength (VZ)

Investors sold shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $137.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $164.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.88 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Verizon Communications had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Verizon Communications traded up $0.73 for the day and closed at $56.58

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $233.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $32.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $77,054.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,358.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,686 shares of company stock valued at $16,379,639. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Sell Shares of Verizon Communications (VZ) on Strength (VZ)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/traders-sell-shares-of-verizon-communications-vz-on-strength-vz.html.

About Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, which are provided to consumer, business, and government customers.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.