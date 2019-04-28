Traders Buy Chevron (CVX) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) on weakness during trading on Friday. $365.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $238.30 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $126.81 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Chevron had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Chevron traded down ($0.80) for the day and closed at $117.10

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $592,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,390 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,033,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,048,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

