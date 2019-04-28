Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $17.71 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSEM. BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.29.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

TSEM opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $27.61.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $333.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.08 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,617,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after buying an additional 54,350 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,289,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,744,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,278,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,577,000 after buying an additional 72,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,577,000 after buying an additional 72,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $23,491,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.