Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $17.71 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSEM. BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.29.
TSEM opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $27.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,617,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after buying an additional 54,350 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,289,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,744,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,278,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,577,000 after buying an additional 72,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,577,000 after buying an additional 72,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $23,491,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
