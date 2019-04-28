TimesCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (TMC)

TimesCoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. One TimesCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00009600 BTC on major exchanges. TimesCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TimesCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TimesCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TimesCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00433335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.01021012 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00175943 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007622 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001388 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About TimesCoin

TimesCoin launched on September 12th, 2013. TimesCoin’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins. The official website for TimesCoin is www.btc38.com/altcoin/tmc

Buying and Selling TimesCoin

TimesCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TimesCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TimesCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TimesCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TimesCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TimesCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.