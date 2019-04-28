TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) Receives $18.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSU shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. New Street Research downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE TSU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TIM Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.93.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TIM Participacoes during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in TIM Participacoes during the first quarter worth $47,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TIM Participacoes during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in TIM Participacoes during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TIM Participacoes during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

