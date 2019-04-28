Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Shares Bought by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,786,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $105,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $38,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

NYSE TRI opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.62. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $61.08.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 71.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Shares Bought by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/thomson-reuters-corp-tri-shares-bought-by-beutel-goodman-co-ltd.html.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.