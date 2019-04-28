TheStreet Upgrades Minerals Technologies (MTX) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTX. Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.92. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $80.80.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $447.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.04 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,673,000 after purchasing an additional 152,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,249,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,654,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,654,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,742,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,447,000 after purchasing an additional 131,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,425,000 after purchasing an additional 137,465 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

