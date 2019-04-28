TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, January 21st. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.45.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. 2,241,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.47. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $996.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.06.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 127.34% and a negative net margin of 823.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Jules A. Musing sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

