Tesla submitted a 702.1 million net loss from the first quarter as revenue of its electrical cars slumped and need appeared to be waning.

The business dropped $4.10 percent from January through March, when deliveries dropped 31 percent in the fourth quarter. Tesla had cautioned after turning two quarterly profits a year for the very first time in its 15-year history it would drop cash.

Excluding one-time things and stock-based reimbursement, the business dropped $2.90 a share, worse than Wall Street prices. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a reduction of $1.15 per share. Revenue rose 40 percent over a year ago.

CEO Elon Musk last year forecast quarterly gains. However, Tesla had difficulty cutting at the cost of its Model 3 mass-market car that is electric.

Tesla has dropped nearly $6 billion since setting out to revolutionize the auto industry 15 decades ago, but CEO Elon Musk foresees a rewarding future fueled in part by electric automobiles pushed by robots as part of a ride-hailing support.

The mind boggling notion is something Musk outlined. He considers Tesla’s technology is capable of realizing his dream. And that terrifies some critics who worry Musk’s strategy to haul passengers will maim and kill folks.

But if following 23, Musk can deliver on a promise that he made to deploy self-driving vehicles and initiate the ride service, the company model might just do the job. And could assist Tesla finally place its history of reductions in its mirror.