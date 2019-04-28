The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Holdings Raised by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

In related news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.52. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

