TGAME (TGAME) 1-Day Volume Reaches $105,578.00

TGAME (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One TGAME token can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. TGAME has a total market cap of $0.00 and $105,578.00 worth of TGAME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TGAME has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00433517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.01034018 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00177497 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001384 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TGAME Token Profile

TGAME launched on May 11th, 2018. TGAME’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens. The official website for TGAME is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for TGAME is medium.com/@truegame . TGAME’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL

Buying and Selling TGAME

TGAME can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TGAME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TGAME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TGAME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

