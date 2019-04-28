Texas Instruments (TXN) PT Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TXN. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.18.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $117.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $119.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 90,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $9,187,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $402,731.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,023 shares of company stock valued at $23,320,068. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.