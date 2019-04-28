Texas Instruments (TXN) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital to $126.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.18.

Shares of TXN opened at $117.21 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $119.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 53.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $554,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $402,731.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,023 shares of company stock valued at $23,320,068 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

