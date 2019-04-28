Tesla (TSLA) PT Set at $325.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 target price on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down from $291.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.68.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA traded down $12.49 on Thursday, reaching $235.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,069,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410,398. Tesla has a 1 year low of $231.13 and a 1 year high of $387.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($1.59). Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.35) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $544,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.66, for a total transaction of $4,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,398 shares in the company, valued at $94,381,736.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,040 shares of company stock worth $28,575,874. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 54.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,568 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 338.6% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 15.9% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $367,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.