Tekcapital (TEK) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Tekcapital PLC (LON:TEK) shares traded down 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.22 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15). 133,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 873% from the average session volume of 13,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 32 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Tekcapital in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12.

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company engages in the provision of recruitment activities; and provides reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers.

