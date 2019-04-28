Talos Energy (TALO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Talos Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TALO. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens set a $34.00 price objective on Talos Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.31. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $258.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 52,525.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 977.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.