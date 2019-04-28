Takkt (TTK) Given a €16.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TTK. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takkt presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.35 ($21.34).

ETR:TTK opened at €14.40 ($16.74) on Thursday. Takkt has a 12 month low of €12.00 ($13.95) and a 12 month high of €19.04 ($22.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $944.79 million and a PE ratio of 10.75.

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters, bread baskets, and table decorations, as well as plates and cutlery for the food service and retail industries.

