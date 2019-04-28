T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $74.73 and last traded at $72.87, with a volume of 106019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.71.

The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

In related news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 43,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $3,040,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,883 shares in the company, valued at $17,598,516.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO G Michael Sievert sold 4,766 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $350,682.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 543,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,982,709.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,016 shares of company stock worth $3,547,632. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 24.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 5.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 62,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at $273,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 14.9% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 20.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 145,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

