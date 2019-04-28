T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Nomura

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Nomura from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TMUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on T-Mobile Us to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,561,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,090. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile Us has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $156,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $3,040,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,598,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,016 shares of company stock worth $3,547,632 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at $627,109,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,871,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,391,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,123 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,537,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,039,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,716,000 after purchasing an additional 992,224 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

