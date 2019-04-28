Swarthmore Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 139,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,000. Verizon Communications makes up 2.0% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12,167,820.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,242,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,949,390,000 after buying an additional 55,241,906 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,029,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,297,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,317,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,259,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558,041 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,733,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,041 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,264,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,749,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 362,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $81,344.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,387.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,686 shares of company stock valued at $16,379,639 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Swarthmore Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/swarthmore-group-inc-purchases-new-holdings-in-verizon-communications-inc-vz.html.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, which are provided to consumer, business, and government customers.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.