SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Cimarex Energy Co’s Q2 2019 Earnings (XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $624.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.20 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Ifs Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $68.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.33. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $508,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 20,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,877,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 427,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

