Stryker (SYK) PT Raised to $208.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SYK. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $156.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $212.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.89.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.28. 890,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. Stryker has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $199.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 41,750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total transaction of $8,104,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $5,428,828.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,455 shares of company stock valued at $24,723,292. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

