Strs Ohio Has $2.74 Million Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth $2,855,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 307,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 114,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $154,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,294,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $451,269. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

