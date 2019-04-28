Strategic Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Strategic Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 59,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $72.48 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $78.34.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
