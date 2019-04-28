Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,382,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450,463 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,824,000. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 730,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 365,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,663,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $87.52 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47.

