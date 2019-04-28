Stocks edge lower on Wall Street

Energy stocks led the slide as oil prices dropped after a three-day rally. Communications businesses helped pull the market lower gains in technology and real estate stocks. Bond prices were climbing as a much more defensive strategy was taken by traders.

Get alerts:

Investors chose to sift through a steady stream of business earnings. The results have been solid, although analysts are expecting a contraction from profits. That trend continued out of industrial giant General Dynamics and business eBay.

As Occidental attempts to push out Chevron in a bidding war to the firm anadarko surged. Boeing increased despite a first quarter report along with a pulled forecast due to its Max.

Dealers have been feeling more confident the market will continue to rise after the Federal Reserve signaled it might hold off raising interest prices. However, there continue to be threats to the market from trade disputes.

Even the U.S. and China remain shrouded in a trade war that has raised costs for several businesses. Others are currently seeing reduced earnings.

Even a U.S. delegation will visit Beijing next week to continue trade discussions. Officials will visit Washington for discussions starting. They are aimed at resolving a dispute over Beijing’s engineering policies and other issues that shaken financial markets and also have clouded the outlook.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index was down 0.1% as of two Eastern Time.

Major stock indexes were mainly lower.

THERE WILL BE BIDS: Occidental Petroleum began a bidding war for Anadarko Petroleum since the oil industry’s biggest companies attempt to secure their own positions from the Permian Basin.

Occidental fell 2.2% following it offered $57 billion in stock and cash for Anadarko Petroleum. Anadarko surged 11.9percent and Chevron dropped 2.6 percent.

ENERGY SLUMP: Energy stocks dropped more than the 10 other S&P 500 sectors, losing 1.4%. National Oilwell Varco led the way lower, shedding 3.3 percent.

The slide came as the purchase price of U.S. crude petroleum snapped a three-day winning series.

Oil had been climbing since dropping below $43 in late December. Brent crude slipped 0.1percent to $74.40 per barrel.

SLUGGISH ROOMBA: IRobot dropped 21.4% following the robotics firm’s earnings fell short of Wall Street predictions.

The business is best-known for its Roomba vacuum. It gave investors strong guidance for the year and beat profit forecasts, but it wasn’t sufficient to overcome earnings development.

REACHING THE CLOUDS: SAP soared into an all-time large after activist investor Elliott Management revealed a $1.3 billion investment in the German software firm. The firm’s U.S.-listed inventory rose 11.5 percent.

The disclosure came out of Elliott in a note praising the firm’s choice to get a strategic evaluation. The company makes. It’s been focusing more on cloud computing.

Since the company reported solid first-quarter profit and earnings success, the stake was revealed.

ADD TO CART: E-commerce company eBay climbed 5.2percent after increasing its own full-year revenue and profit forecast. Active buyers grew by 4% during the quarter, compelling on earnings and gain . The company was facing competition from retailers who have beefed up their online presences and Amazon.

___

AP Business Writer Damian J. Troise contributed to this report.