Stocks edge lower on Wall Street

Energy stocks led the slide as oil prices dropped after a three-day rally. Communications businesses helped pull the market lower gains in technology and real estate stocks. Bond prices were climbing as a much more defensive strategy was taken by traders.
Investors chose to sift through a steady stream of business earnings. The results have been solid, although analysts are expecting a contraction from profits. That trend continued out of industrial giant General Dynamics and business eBay.
As Occidental attempts to push out Chevron in a bidding war to the firm anadarko surged. Boeing increased despite a first quarter report along with a pulled forecast due to its Max.
Even the U.S. and China remain shrouded in a trade war that has raised costs for several businesses. Others are currently seeing reduced earnings.
Even a U.S. delegation will visit Beijing next week to continue trade discussions. Officials will visit Washington for discussions starting. They are aimed at resolving a dispute over Beijing’s engineering policies and other issues that shaken financial markets and also have clouded the outlook.
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index was down 0.1% as of two Eastern Time.
Major stock indexes were mainly lower.
THERE WILL BE BIDS: Occidental Petroleum began a bidding war for Anadarko Petroleum since the oil industry’s biggest companies attempt to secure their own positions from the Permian Basin.
Occidental fell 2.2% following it offered $57 billion in stock and cash for Anadarko Petroleum. Anadarko surged 11.9percent and Chevron dropped 2.6 percent.
ENERGY SLUMP: Energy stocks dropped more than the 10 other S&P 500 sectors, losing 1.4%. National Oilwell Varco led the way lower, shedding 3.3 percent.
The slide came as the purchase price of U.S. crude petroleum snapped a three-day winning series.
Oil had been climbing since dropping below $43 in late December. Brent crude slipped 0.1percent to $74.40 per barrel.
SLUGGISH ROOMBA: IRobot dropped 21.4% following the robotics firm’s earnings fell short of Wall Street predictions.
The business is best-known for its Roomba vacuum. It gave investors strong guidance for the year and beat profit forecasts, but it wasn’t sufficient to overcome earnings development.
REACHING THE CLOUDS: SAP soared into an all-time large after activist investor Elliott Management revealed a $1.3 billion investment in the German software firm. The firm’s U.S.-listed inventory rose 11.5 percent.
The disclosure came out of Elliott in a note praising the firm’s choice to get a strategic evaluation. The company makes. It’s been focusing more on cloud computing.
Since the company reported solid first-quarter profit and earnings success, the stake was revealed.
ADD TO CART: E-commerce company eBay climbed 5.2percent after increasing its own full-year revenue and profit forecast. Active buyers grew by 4% during the quarter, compelling on earnings and gain . The company was facing competition from retailers who have beefed up their online presences and Amazon.
AP Business Writer Damian J. Troise contributed to this report.