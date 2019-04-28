Stepan (SCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $466.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stepan to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stepan alerts:

NYSE SCL opened at $90.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.27. Stepan has a 1 year low of $68.09 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In other Stepan news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $179,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,889 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,209,374.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,007,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 500 shares of company stock valued at $45,141 and have sold 17,927 shares valued at $1,664,845. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/stepan-scl-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.