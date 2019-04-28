Steinberg Global Asset Management Lowers Position in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Steinberg Global Asset Management cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,434,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,355,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,270,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,165,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,657 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,338,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,879,000 after acquiring an additional 415,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750,534 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,411,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,456 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $309,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $67,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,900,878. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

