Steinberg Global Asset Management Acquires New Position in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $1,346,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $326,411.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $2,412,771.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,946,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Chubb from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $142.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $143.06.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/steinberg-global-asset-management-acquires-new-position-in-chubb-ltd-cb.html.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.