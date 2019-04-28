SteepCoin Achieves Market Cap of $36,687.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. SteepCoin has a market cap of $36,687.00 and $5.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en . SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

