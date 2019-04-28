Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $83.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America set a $75.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.65.

SBUX stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $77.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 443.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $10,260,057.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,910,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 73,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $5,006,823.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

