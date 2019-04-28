Stamps.com (STMP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised shares of Stamps.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Stamps.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $300.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.83.

STMP stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.20. 736,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Stamps.com has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $285.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.83. Stamps.com had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $170.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $222,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,500. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Stamps.com by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 6,925.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Stamps.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

