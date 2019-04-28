S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.0% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lunia Capital LP boosted its position in S&P Global by 31,814.2% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 19,336,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276,203 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in S&P Global by 7,358.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,418,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $391,635,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,214,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 523.0% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $220.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $220.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 367.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $776,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 9,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $1,955,265.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,283.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,041 shares of company stock worth $3,805,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.18.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

