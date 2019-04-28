Southern Energy (SOU) Trading Down 15.4%

Southern Energy Corp (CVE:SOU) dropped 15.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 100,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 215,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09.

About Southern Energy (CVE:SOU)

Southern Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It has interest in the Chin Coulee producing oil property located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Energy Corp.

