Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Stock Price

News articles about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a media sentiment score of 1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of RBS stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Friday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 200.10 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 297.40 ($3.89). The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion and a PE ratio of 17.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 309.77 ($4.05).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

