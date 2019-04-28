Software (SOW) PT Set at €36.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.79 ($45.11).

Shares of SOW opened at €32.51 ($37.80) on Wednesday. Software has a 52 week low of €29.41 ($34.20) and a 52 week high of €44.39 ($51.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.62.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

