Snap (SNAP) PT Raised to $8.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNAP. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.18. Snap has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $14.82.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Snap had a negative net margin of 92.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $320.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Lara Sweet sold 22,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $273,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 642,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,712,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $119,600.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,933,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,173,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,653,451 shares of company stock worth $66,692,974.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Snap by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 1,173.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.