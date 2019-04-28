Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s previous close.

ZZZ has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.94.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$18.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $692.26 million and a PE ratio of 11.75. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$18.65 and a 1-year high of C$36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$160.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.90 million. Analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.02000019875714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

